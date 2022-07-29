The city of Corpus Christi initiated Stage 1 – Mild Water Shortage Watch conservation measures on June 14, with Portland following suit and initiating Stage 1 on June 16.
As of July 12, lake levels had fallen to the 40% mark. Choke Canyon was at 36.1%, and Lake Corpus Christi was at 50.9%, for a combined total of 40% .
A release form the San Patricio Municipal Water District (SPMWD) said that the water contract it has with Corpus Christi requires that the district have and implement a Drought Contingency Plan that is consistent with Corpus Christi’s.
“The main focus of the Stage 1 action is to limit yard irrigation to no more than one day per week,” the release stated. “You do have some latitude in your implementation of this measure (i.e. one day per week does not have to be on trash pick-up day).”
Stage 1 is triggered when the Choke Canyon Reservoir/Lake Corpus Christi (CCR/LCC) system dips below 40% capacity. The Stage 1 goal is to reduce regional water consumption by 10%.
“One of the things that we have to do as a city is to ensure that we create a priority for water breaks,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said. “We’ve got to prioritize that so our public works crews are going to be even faster getting to the water breaks and trying to get those shut down.”
Wright said that because of the drought, the city has surpassed its 2021 record for line breaks which was 22 and as of April hit 57 main line water breaks.
“This is all related to the change in the conditions of the soil because as things become dry the pipes begin to move and we start to see more and more water breaks,” Wright said. “So obviously if residents see a water break, they see water pouring over their curbs, please let us know as soon as possible. We want to conserve water as much as possible.”
According to the SPMWD, water use restrictions under Stage 1 limit any hose-end sprinkler or irrigation system lawn watering to once per week. It also requires customers to discontinue other non-essential uses. Sprinkler irrigation is always prohibited from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hand watering is allowed on any day but the hose must have an automatic shut off nozzle.
Stage 1 restrictions remain in place until the CCR/LCC combined levels return to at least 50% of capacity.
The Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan would be triggered if the CCR/LCC capacity levels fall to less than 30%, or down by 10% of its current total. In Stage 2 drought conditions, lawn watering is limited to once every other week on designated days.
