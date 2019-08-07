White Harvest: area farmers sowing the seeds for future generations

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – While driving through South Texas during this time of the year, you’ll notice tractors on the road carrying loads of bales ... because it’s time to harvest the cotton fields.
Farmers Joe Oelschlegel and John Bremer along with Biofac Crop Care President (Buddy) Maedgen Jr., Biofac Crop Care representative Charles Neal and San Patricio County Extension Agent Bobby McCool gathered last Friday at Bremer Farms in West Sinton to witness the cotton harvest take place and to discuss the different aspects that go into cotton production.
