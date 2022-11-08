The Gregory-Portland Wildcats continued their run through District 15-5A, Division II play with a 45-12 win over Mercedes at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium on Oct. 21.
The Wildcats improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in district play. Mercedes fell to 3-5 and 1-2.
Dalvin Batts started the Wildcat scoring in the first quarter with a 3-yard run. Jackson Sutton made it 7-0 with the point after.
Mercedes answered with a 37-yard touchdown run that pulled it within 7-6 of the Wildcats.
Ross Dubose handed the Wildcats a 14-6 lead to close the opening quarter, scoring on an 11-yard run. Sutton added the point after.
In the second quarter, Carmello Catalano caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Reed Dooms and, after Sutton’s kick, the Wildcats were up 21-6.
Later in the second, Gabriel Juarez scored on a 2-yard run that helped the Wildcats extend their halftime lead to 28-6.
In the third quarter, Mercedes cut into the G-P lead with an 18-yard scoring pass to make it 28-12, but the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth.
Batts began the quarter with a 9-yard scoring run and Sutton’s kick made it 35-12. Dubose later hauled in a Dooms pass for a 30-yard touchdown strike, making it 42-12 and Sutton made the final score 45-12 with his 45-yard field goal.
G-P will return to district action on Oct. 28 by traveling to Pharr for a 7 p.m. contest against Valley View.