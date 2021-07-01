The Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation (CCREDC) delivered some exciting numbers to county commissioners last week which continues to highlight the growth coming to the county as well as the growth recent industry is bringing with it.
Industry
CCREDC President and CEO Iain Vasey showcased six companies that are coming which are Steel Dynamics Inc.-related. While he used code names for the companies, the sector which they are in and the amount of capitol investment are listed as:
• Automotive parts, 50 jobs, $10 million capital investment
• Carbon Steel Pipes, 250 jobs, $125 million million capital investment
• Steel recycler, 60 jobs, $50 million capital investment
• Metal tubing, 50 jobs, $50 million capital investment
• Steel tubes and flat roll, 25 jobs, $10 million capital investment
• Customized hot/rolled flat steel, 10 jobs, $1 million capital investment
Vasey added that chemical and drone/computer sectors are also very interested in the area and if they all would start projects here, hypothetically speaking, it would total more than $3 billion of capital investment.
“We’re in the early days on these things but there’s a lot of people kicking the tires,” Vasey said. “We’ve also been working closely with our friend Adam Gawarecki at the San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation. He’s a very good partner, we like him a lot.
“I don’t want to make any projections or prognostications on these, we are going to continue to work on all of these projects, but we just don’t know what’s going to come to this area.
“In some cases we’re competing against other countries for their business.”
He said that CCREDC staff has been working nonstop, hitting the road and attending trade shows for the steel and aviation industries amongst others.
In April, the CCREDC added another new project out of 19 current projects interested in the area which has the potential for $10.8 billion in investments and more than 1,000 jobs.
Currently, the Coastal Bend region is tied with Georgia for capital project announcements in the last 10 years with $52 billion in capital investment.
“If (the Coastal Bend region) were a state, we would be right behind Georgia,” Vasey laughed.
Employment
Another area of focus was the economy and jobs after the COVID-19 pandemic closed businesses – some for good – and left many area residents jobless. He stated that just before the pandemic hit, the county had an unemployment rate of about 5%. As the economy shut down, that number jumped to 15.8%. Now that reopening has begun, the number is hovering around 7.9%.
“It’s not where it needs to be, but as businesses reopen, we’re starting to see the economic activity coming back.,” Vasey said. “When we talk about what’s going on in the economy, it’s not hearsay. It’s based on a statistically significant data sample.”
Tax revenue and Chapter 313 agreement
San Patricio County will receive $885 million in direct tax revenue from current projects, compared to Nueces County with $60 million. As tax abatements and tax agreements begin to go away, the forecasted amount over a 20 year period, grows to $2.6 billion for San Pat County and $111 million for Nueces.
“Once (agreements and abatements) start rolling off, that’s when we start collecting very, very significant numbers,” Vasey said. “Look at the San Patricio school districts across the county, they get $1.2 billion dollars in direct taxes within a 10 year period and more than $3.7 billion over 20 years.”
Vasey then highlighted a very important issue that pertains to local school districts and the coming economy when it comes to tax money for local schools.
A chapter 313 agreement, also known as the Texas Economic Development Act, is a limited agreement in which a taxpayer agrees to build a project, such as a school in Sinton’s case, in exchange for a 10-year limitation on the taxable property value.
The program is set to expire in 2022 unless the legislature renews it – which it didn’t during its latest session.
Any existing agreements between companies and schools are set to slowly disappear until the December 2022 deadline.
“It’s troubling and disappointing,” Vasey said. “You’re facing growth here and, as an example, G-P has a lot of growth coming, and they have to deal with it, but they don’t get to keep most of that revenue because it gets sent to El Paso or Amarillo and places like that.
“Yet, if you do a 313, G-P gets to keep most of the flow and then the company gets a bit of a tax break on the side, they get a lower tax bill, but it’s not spread throughout the state, it’s kept here.”
Vasey is talking about the ‘Robin Hood plan’ which will provide court-equitable school financing for all school districts in the state, essentially taking school district tax money and distributing throughout other Texas school districts.
“It’s a very important program,” Vasey continued. “We hope to get it into a special session and we’ve met with several of our state officials and representatives, but I’m going to tell you it’s very disappointing.”
He said that the CCREDC figured out that in this area alone, $28.7 billion of investment had taken advantage of the 313 program.
“The new Sinton High School is getting built because of all the stuff that’s coming with Steel Dynamics,” he said. “You’re going to be able to be able to build a new high school out of that.
“This 313 agreement, for an area that’s dealing with rapid growth and large investments then not being able to keep that revenue in the local area, it’s going to be pretty troubling and we’re going to lose deals to Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico – other states that do have those programs.
“I think we need to ring the bell and talk to our state officials and hold them accountable.”
