Former Odem student and 2015 Sinton High School graduate Jillian K. Williams made the roster for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo.
Announced on July 13, Williams was one of 613 members to make the 2020 team, after COVID-19 delayed the games for a year. She will be competing in women’s sitting volleyball in the Paralympic games.
According to her parents, Trey and Janna Williams, Jillian began playing volleyball around the age of 10 with the Odem Little Spikers program.
“She fell in love with the game then,” said J. Williams.
After playing volleyball for Odem in seventh and eighth grade, Williams went on to play her entire four years at Sinton High School.
During her freshman year at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, Williams began having knee pain, and was eventually diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in February 2016.
It was during her year-long treatment for the illness when Williams was shown a Sports Illustrated picture of the U.S.A women’s national sitting volleyball team. Immediately she said, “I want to do that.”
Following that revelation, Williams moved to Edmond, Oklahoma, in 2018 to train with the University of Central Oklahoma’s resident program.
“Her dad and I are beyond excited about Jillian’s slot on the roster for Tokyo,” said J. Williams. “Our little girl who said ‘I want to do that’ – did. She will have so many fans from South Texas rooting for her.”
The 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Opening Ceremony will take place Friday, July 23, with competition beginning July 21 and concluding Sunday, Aug. 8.
