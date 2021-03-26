When winter storm Uri hit the coast in mid-February, it led to enormous fish kill events all along the entire Texas coast.
Normally, fish seek refuge in deeper, more temperature stable water during cold weather, but with the freezing weather seemingly coming out of nowhere, millions of fish paid the price.
After the first fish kill was reported in the Lower Laguna Madre, Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) biologists began the process of assessing kills across multiple bay systems on the coast.
An estimated minimum of 3.8 million fish were killed during the storm event and consisted of at least 61 species.
Non-recreational species such as silver perch, hardhead catfish, pinfish, bay anchovy and striped mullet contributed to 91 percent of the total mortality in numbers of fish. The TPWD said that while not sought after by most anglers, non-game fish are ecologically important, providing food for larger game fish as well as adding to the overall diversity of Texas Bays.
Recreationally-important game species accounted for the other 9 percent of the total which included spotted seatrout, black drum, sheepshead, sand seatrout, red drum, gray snapper and red snapper.
The TPWD also said that both the Upper and Lower Laguna Madre bay systems were hit particularly hard by this event. The Lower Laguna Madre had the highest mortality of spotted seatrout with an estimated 104,000 fish killed, which comprises 65 percent of the total estimated spotted seatrout killed. When combined with the Upper Laguna Madre, it comprised 89 percent of the total estimated spotted seatrout mortality along the entire Texas coast.
This is not the first freeze to occur in Texas. Multiple freeze events during the 1980s killed nearly 32 million fish, with the most severe impacts being on the lower coast. Here are three of the most devastating of those events.
• December 1983: 14.4 million fishes killed with a geographic extent of the entire coast
• February 1989: 11.3 million fishes killed with a geographic extent of East Matagorda Bay south to the Lower Laguna Madre
• December 1989: 6.2 million fishes killed with a geographic extent of the entire coast.
As the TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division continues to assess this event and determine the impact to the overall fish populations, they will compare this event to past freeze events and brief the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission (TPWC) on those impacts relative to the historical record of coastal freezes. TPWD coastal fisheries biologists will continue to analyze the winter storm’s impacts on populations by species and bay systems and work with the TPWC to determine what actions, if any, may be needed to accelerate recovery of fish populations and to help address future events.
The TPWD is asking coastal residents that as fish stocks recover from the event, anglers are encouraged to practice conservation by choosing to catch and release fish or to harvest only those fish they feel they need to take home to eat. They said that conserving fish now can only aid in a quicker recovery.
