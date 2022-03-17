With San Patricio County commissioners approving a new $80 million price tag on the courthouse annex building, some residents are asking what the county is doing about the decades-old jail. A jail annex building was in the original plans to be built along with the courthouse annex, but that plan has vanished.
With the uptick in industry and new workers coming into the area, the county jail has been overcrowded for the majority of the past two years with inmates being sent to neighboring counties like Bee and even Kleberg counties at a cost to taxpayers of $50 a day for each inmate. At one point, the county jail had more than 20 male and female inmates in other facilities.
Add on top of that the amount of state offenders waiting to be sent to prison facilities that are simply waiting at the jail to be transported and it becomes a costly effort for county residents.
“With added industry comes added population and added criminal activities,” Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. “A few months ago we were in a bind when our courts continued working through COVID, taking the necessary precautions, and holding trials but the state was not accepting the convicted felons.
“At one point we had 65 state ready inmates with no place to send them. That costs our taxpayers money and overcrowding at our jail.”
Rivera said that he abides by jail standards and will not overcrowd the jail, hence the fact that inmates get sent to other counties.
So where’s the new jail?
“The next time our architect firm, BRW Architects that we’re using for the annex, comes down they’re going to do a walk through of the jail and do a preliminary study to see where we should be heading,” County Judge David Krebs said. “We have so many ideas we need to get the study done first.”
He said that the county could possibly add on to the current jail, move the jail administration workers into the Plymouth Annex building to free up space or simply just build a new one.
Built in 1981, the jail had fallen into disrepair a few years back and the county was warned by state jail inspectors that if repairs aren’t made the jail would be shut down. Sheriff Oscar Rivera went to work and, with the help of jail staff along with himself, performed the repairs. In early February, the jail passed inspection again.
“I hear the same comments about why are we not building a new jail first instead of a new courthouse annex,” Rivera said. “My answer is, we are an old facility but still structurally stable with the ability to remodel, upgrade and add an additional 100 beds much cheaper than building an entire new facility costing our taxpayers millions.
“I see the recently built new Bee County Jail and the continuous problems they are facing, so I say let’s keep costs down and upgrade a good structurally built facility.”
The sheriff said he understands the need for a safer courthouse facility that will keep inmates away from the public, possible victims and potential jurors, an issue that has persisted for years at the current courthouse.
While the county is very much aware of the jail issues, those issues are still being put on the bottom of the list after the building of the new courthouse annex, a possible emergency management remodel and the courthouse remodel.
“We’re floating around a lot of ideas but we need somebody to come in, do a study on it and then tell us what their suggestion is for us,” Krebs said.
“I’d say the next three to four years we’re going to have a good idea of where we’re going to go with the jail.”
Rivera added, “I’m sure we can survive a couple of more years and take second chair to safety & security at the new annex.
“We recently passed our jail inspection which I credit to our dedicated staff for their efforts working with seven vacancies and COVID absences.
“Like always, we will do our best with what we have. I know we have an architectural firm scheduled to see what we have, listen to our needs and present a recommendation to the court. I know our commissioners and judges are listening and watching us so I’m confident they will make the right choices.”
