CORPUS CHRISTI – With the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project design activities now halted amid safety concerns, what will it mean for San Patricio County and its $12 million investment?
The project
When the historic groundbreaking ceremony kicked off in August 2016 for the more than $900 million Harbor Bridge project, Gov. Greg Abbott said the new bridge will be an iconic landmark.
“TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) has been working, not just on projects like this but across the state, to get our traffic moving again,” Abbott said. “There have been many different people from many different agencies who have been a part of this project.”
One of those agencies is FIGG Bridge Engineers, whose Florida International University bridge collapsed on March 15, 2018, killing six people.
Following the incident, TxDOT released a statement which said, “TxDOT works to ensure the safety of those using our vast system by diligently monitoring all construction, inspecting all roadway bridges in the state at least every two years and working closely with partners to build and maintain a safe system.
“TxDOT continues to work closely with the contractor, Flatiron/Dragados (who are venture partners on the Harbor Bridge project), on the design and construction of the Harbor Bridge to ensure its safety and durability.”
TxDOT also said in the statement that they will continue to monitor the investigation surrounding the Florida bridge collapse and review the National Transportation Safety Board’s findings once they are received.
On Oct. 22 of this year, the National Transportation Safety Board declared that the fatal bridge collapse in Florida was caused by design flaws.
Design activities on the Harbor Bridge were then suspended amid safety concerns.
The official reason was given on Nov. 14 when TxDOT released a statement saying, “The Texas Department of Transportation continues to fully review the recent findings by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for applicability to TxDOT projects. During this review, TxDOT has asked Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, the developers of the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project, to suspend design activities on the Harbor Bridge project.
“Safety is always TxDOT’s top priority, and we have been closely reviewing the design and construction activities since the inception of this project and will continue to do so.”
On Nov. 19, State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, State Rep. Abel Herrero and State Rep. Todd Hunter released a joint statement saying that as elected officials they’ve been working with TxDOT to ensure they are taking the necessary precautions to build a safe bridge.
The statement also read, “Public safety is our top priority, and we have received commitments from TxDOT that there are no safety concerns with any part of the project that has been completed to date. The suspension of the FIGG Bridge Group is to ensure that a comprehensive review is being conducted of design plans for construction that has not yet been completed. The process established by TxDOT has multiple checks, including internal engineers as well as independent engineers that have expertise in these types of projects.”
Deadlines come and go, come and go again
San Patricio Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Foster Edwards joked, “To me it does seem like it’s going kind of slow, but what do I know about building a bridge?”
Originally, the project was supposed to be completed in 2020, but in March the public information coordinator for developer Flatiron/Dragados, LLC Lorette Williams, spoke at the Portland Chamber of Commerce hosted “Breakfast with the Builder” event and said something different.
When asked what the estimated completion date was currently, Williams said, “That is a good question.
“We don’t actually have an estimated completion date right now.
“We had originally had our date set at 2020, which would’ve been next year for completion of the bridge, then one year demo of the current bridge.”
She stated at the breakfast that many factors such as weather have derailed the original project completion date.
She added, “Right now we’re working with TxDOT to schedule an update.”
“And you got to finish it,” Edwards said. “I mean we need that bridge.
“The old bridge was built 60 or 65 years ago with the idea that it was going to be have a 50-year lifespan.
“It’s already been 10 or 15 years now, which is why they’re repairing it all the time.
“But TxDOT is keeping it safe, so a big thank you thank you to TxDOT.”
Just before the announcement of the suspension of design activities in October, Port of Corpus Christi commissioners announced that the completion date has now been moved to the first quarter of 2023.
But in the statement released by the state officials, it read, “While there will be delays for the completion of the project, there is no estimated completion date at this time. We support TxDOTs efforts to review all aspects of the project and their commitment to construct a safe bridge.”
More problems, more money?
With the design issues stopping that portion of the construction, it could not only affect the timeline for completion, but possibly the county’s pocketbook as well.
Deputy District Engineer Chris Caron said in one of the initial project meetings that several governing entities are teaming up to fund the bridge project, including the city of Corpus Christi, Nueces County, San Patricio County, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority and TxDOT.
So what would happen if the project needed more funds besides the already $12 million San Pat has given and the $637 million TxDOT is funding?
“The judge would not be happy,” Foster laughed.
“I don’t know, it’s such a monster project.
“I mean a $900 million public works project – and it’s probably going to be more than that now. You would think that they would get it right.
“But, yeah, I don’t know.”
Calls to TxDOT Public Information Officer Rickey Dailey were not immediately returned, but he was helpful in gathering all the necessary information for this article and has returned numerous phone calls in the past.
For now, all area residents looking for answers can do is wait and hope the answers come sooner than later.