Hurricane season officially began June 1 so once again the Coastal Bend is on high alert.
Recently the Portland Chamber of Commerce held a disaster preparedness breakfast to make sure local residents are ready should another big hurricane hit close to home.
Pets
City of Portland Special Services Corporal Jacob Jimenez, who helps manage the Portland Animal Control facility, said that during Hurricane Harvey things didn’t go so well when it came to people and their pets, but the department has learned from those mistakes and is eager to help residents and their pets stay safe.
“We all know Hurricane Harvey was a tough time for everybody,” Jimenez said. “The aftermath in Portland wasn’t as bad as other places, but when it came to our animals, we saw a lot of situations that could have been handled differently and should have been handled differently.”
He said the department found horses injured, and unrestrained pets throughout the city.
He said that when it comes to making a plan, especially when evacuating, pets should be a part of that and treated just like family.
“It’s as simple as making sure we have enough food and water for a couple days if we have to leave the area,” he added. “Make sure we have whichever medications we need for animals, crates, harnesses, tags for your animals – a lot of the little things that you wouldn’t think of.”
He also said to make sure that pets are microchipped, something the city of Portland offers for free. All residents have to do is show proof of residency and proof that the pet has an up to date rabies shot.
Microchipping appointments can be made by calling 361-777-4444.
Businesses
San Patricio County Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Williams talked about what businesses should do before, after and during a hurricane.
“When it comes to hurricanes, it’s not a question of ‘if’ anymore, I think we can all agree that it’s a question of ‘when,’” she said. “When I first came here to this region in 2013, there was a lot of apathy in a lot of folks who said ‘Oh, it’s been 43 years, they miss us and go to Brownsville or Houston, it doesn’t really happen here.’
“Harvey made us realize very quickly that was not true.”
She pointed out that only 40% of all businesses will reopen immediately after a major storm. That is due to either damage, no electricity or employees not being able to get to work. She said the scary statistic is that about 25% of businesses don’t open a year after a storm.
She said there needs to be a plan in place for handling the closing of the business, the reopening of a business and what to do about staff during an emergency.
She said there is a preparedness toolkit from FEMA at www.ready.gov/business specifically for business preparedness for hurricanes.
She added that employers need to talk to their employees about their own personal preparedness and see if they have a plan of their own should a major storm hit.
She also added that if a resident doesn’t leave during a mandatory evacuation they are not only liable for whatever happens to themselves, but for anyone trying to rescue them.
“If they lose a fire truck or somebody else gets injured or anything like that trying to get to you because you refuse to evacuate, you can now be liable for it,” Williams added.
She said that a lot of residents ask about the big industries in the area and what their plans are during a hurricane. Williams said that they do have their own plans in place but usually have people stay behind to ensure safe and stable operations during a storm.
Williams added that although businesses and employees can’t come back to the city until the evacuation orders are lifted, it will be better for them because the streets will be cleaned up and there will be less debris.
Insurance
Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) Program Specialist Doug Klopfenstein has 27 years experience dealing with storms.
He said that most hurricanes that make landfall are either category one or two and 63% percent of those involve roof or siding damage with 37% involving internal structure damage.
“First, talk to your insurance agent because you may want to consider flood insurance,” he said. “The next one is add your agent to your phone contacts. Why would we do that? Why would we not want to do that?”
He said residents should also consider comprehensive coverage for their vehicles and double check with their insurance agents to make sure they have proper coverage.
He added that residents should also make an inventory of their belongings and check their roofs, windows, siding and garage doors for any damage before the storm.
Klopfenstein said to also check for any debris that may fly around such as children’s outdoor playsets, tools and large objects like wheelbarrows and make sure they are secure.
“TDI wants to be the second person you call, call your insurance agent first,” he said. “TDI will assist you with a free inspection to check things like windows, doors, siding and roofing. Those are five components that TDI can look at for no cost.”
He said that after Hurricane Harvey most contractors did inspections from anywhere between $350 to $1,000, but that those residents could have had those done for free by the TDI.
Being prepared
Corpus Christi National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Melissa Huffman was on hand to ensure residents are ready for hurricane season.
“We are definitely getting ready to run face first in the hurricane season,” Huffman said. “Our office in Corpus Christi covers 15 counties in South Texas and then we also cover about 6,600 square miles within the Gulf of Mexico.”
She said that during Hurricane Hanna, the first hurricane to make landfall during a pandemic, the world was watching to see how this office handled preparation and preparedness.
Huffman also pointed out that late the peak of hurricane season is around August, September and into October – that’s when the most hurricanes form due to the ocean waters cooling down in the fall.
She added that residents need to start getting prepared now and not wait until the peak season because inflation is raising supply costs and supply chain issues are making them hard to come by.
Huffman said that one of the first things coastal residents will notice from a hurricane is storm surge, usually about 24 hours before it hits.
“So that’s something that can kind of throw people off with timing as you see those rises in your water levels, potentially even before you’ve seen that increase in your wind speeds,” she added.
She said that flooding can also become a major issue just as it was with Harvey in the Houston area. Huffman said that storm surges and flooding make up most of the fatalities during hurricanes.
Another issue is significant tornadoes that could accompany hurricanes. She said when Hurricane Karla hit Galveston in 1961 it created tornadoes that killed some residents.
“Going through a hurricane is stressful,” Huffman said. “You go through the event, and then now all you want is for things to be back to normal. All you want is to get your property cleaned up and everything put back in place.
“Well, your body is stressed and your body has that extra stress that gets added to it and sometimes that can result in a situation that’s unhealthy for you or puts your health in danger.”
She said that her agency is seeing more indirect deaths caused by strokes and heart attacks after major storms.
Huffman also said residents need to learn how to properly use generators. After Winter Storm Uri, there has been an uptick in people buying generators but if used incorrectly, they can result in death.
She detailed the local emergency services such as www.sanpatem.net which features many local preparedness links and sign up for CodeRED by visiting www.coastalplainlepc.org and heading to the “Emergency and Non-Emergency Notification” page. Click on the CodeRED logo then follow the instructions.
