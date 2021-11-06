With October coming to an end so is National Women’s Small Business Month.
Earlier this month the Sinton Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for commercial mowing business B&L Green Enterprises, a new woman-owned company in Sinton that serves the entire coastal region.
“We saw a need for commercial mowing and my husband enjoys mowing,” Owner Leigh Green said. “We had a commercial contract with Christus Spohn mowing their medical office buildings We had bought property in Sinton so by the time we moved the contract had ended.
“We do mostly commercial with some residential and just decided to start this business.”
Green found out quickly that being a woman-owned business had its perks and drawbacks.
“I think the distinction may actually help us in the long run,” she continued. “It’s a woman-owned family business, my husband and my son worked for many years but now my son is going into the service so I’ll need to find some more help.
“I sometimes found being a woman running a business a little more difficult, especially being in the mowing business. I really felt that some clients were a little condescending to me, asking ‘Are you sure you can do that?’
“So I would have to go with my husband or my son,” she laughed. “I can drive our big tractor and I did that for a couple of years, but I don’t really care to do that too much now although I can. And you won’t find me weedeating that’s for sure.”
Green is also starting up her own bookkeeping business so while the men are out mowing she can do more work inside the office.
She also had some advice for young girls and women thinking about starting their own business.
“I think you just have to have that confidence and the courage to try because I think whether you’re male or female, you’re going to be told no, probably more times that yes, but it’s that yes that matters,” Green added. “Then you just keep going. Being aware of some discriminatory actions or it being a little bit harder for you shouldn’t stand in your way because everybody, no matter if you’re male or female, is going to have trouble at some time in their lives when it comes to accomplishing their goals.
“But that shouldn’t stop you, just move on to the next one.
“We’re really glad to be in this community and look forward to servicing the area.”
