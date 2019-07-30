Sinton – San Patricio County leaders honored State Sen. Judith Zaffirini and State Rep. J.M. Lozano Tuesday evening for their efforts in Austin.
The San Patricio Economic Development Corporation hosted the appreciation dinner at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds. The event was sponsored by a number of companies from the county.
San Patricio Economic Development Executive Director Foster Edwards welcomed the crowd and recognized not just all the accomplishments of the state senator and representative but of the county.
Following his welcome, president of J.M. Davidson Construction and San Patricio Economic Development Corporation chairman Marshall Davidson spoke on how the dinner came to be.
During the legislative session, a delegation from San Patricio County came to Austin and the members were talking to Sen. Zaffirini in her office.
“We decided, while we’re sitting in Sen. Zaffirini’s office, that we need to have an event to bring in the senator and the chairman and give them an opportunity to meet some of the key leaders of the county,” Davidson said.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs then went on to introduce Zaffirini and Lozano.
“These two representatives of ours went out on the longest limb I think you’ve probably ever been out on in their career and Austin probably,” Krebs said. “They got ridiculed. They got threatened a couple times, but they stood behind us through this whole session.
“The two people that I’m fixing to introduce are the main reason that we love them so much and hopefully they continue to be our representatives here in San Patricio County.”
Lozano spoke of how important San Patricio County was to him. While block walking, he noticed a deep family unit.
“You see generations of families and you see families that really care about their kids to the point where everything matters,” Lozano said. “And so for some reason, when I was block walking in the county, I grew up. And I realized that I wanted to be present.”
Lozano said that when San Patricio County asks him to file a bill, he files it right away.
He spoke highly of how well the communities work together as one.
“San Patricio County, you’ve got independent cities, and they’re all growing,” Lozano said. “They all have a very bright future ahead. And they’re all very involved. It’s very active, this entire county and it’s very unified.
“So, thank you from the bottom of my heart for recognizing the service that we provide you. We work for you. That’s my job. I wouldn’t do it any other way.”
During Zaffirini’s speech, she recalled her first time in San Patricio County after the redistricting. She apologized to the county because it was the first time the county was going to have a senator who wasn’t from Corpus Christi.
“Everybody welcomed me with open arms,” Zaffirini said. “And I was so excited to realize that you were not angry at me, you were not upset at me and I truly felt welcomed. And truly I saw the opportunity to work with you and for you for your agenda.”
Zaffirini also commented on San Patricio’s unity like Lozano did.
“San Patricio County, you are always united. And in unity, there is strength,” she said.
In her speech, she spoke about looking forward to the next session in 2021.
“It’s time to get ready, It’s time to get started,” said Zaffirini. “This is the very best time to define your issues, to define your priorities, to maintain that unity, so that you can continue to speak with one voice.”
Zaffirini ended her speech telling the county that they will continue to address issues in Austin, no matter how big or how small it may be.
“No issue is too big,” she said. “If we know about it, we will share our knowledge with you. If you know more about it than we do, we will ask you to share your knowledge with us. And if we don’t know anything about it at all, trust me, we will learn.
“Because if there’s anything we know how to do is pass bills. We love to pass bills. Passing bills is my favorite thing to do in the Texas Legislature.”
The dinner ended with Davidson and Krebs presenting awards to Zaffirini and Lozano.