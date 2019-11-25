Abelardo G. Nieto, 76, of Sinton, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Mr. Niteo was born Aug. 20, 1943, in Mirando City to Julia (Garza) and Pedro Nieto Sr. He was a retired welder and blacksmith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cleotilde Nieto; his parents; brothers, Pedrito Nieto, Alfonso Nieto, Cayetano Nieto, Margarito Nieto and Pedro Nieto Jr.; and sisters, Marie Benita Nieto and Maria Emma Bustillos.
Survivors include three daughters, Elma N. Barrera, Patricia N. Hinojosa and Maria B. Ramirez, all of Sinton; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, George (Norma) Nieto, of Taft and Reynaldo Nieto of Odem; and a sister, Maria Soliz of Gregory.
Visitation was held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Sacred Heart Church in Sinton with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Burial followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Alex Nieto, Alfonso Nieto, Julian Nieto, Margarito Nieto, Michael Nieto and Pete Nieto.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
