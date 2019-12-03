Abelario Gutierrez, 54, of Mathis, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Mr. Gutierrez was born Aug. 28, 1965, in Robstown to Locario and Angelita Figueroa Gutierrez.
He was preceded in death by his father, Locario C. Gutierrez; brother, Rodney Gutierrez and brothers-in-law, Valerio Hernandez and Juan Martinez.
Survivors include his mother, Angelita Gutierrez; a daughter, Virginia Gutierrez; a son, Brandon Gutierrez; sisters, Laura Gutierrez and Nadine Gutierrez; nephew, Joshua Gutierrez; and grandchildren, Renesmee Gutierrez, Mason Landen Gutierrez, Jaxon Lynn Gutierrez, Alizay Gutierrez, Ziandra Gutierrez and Alexis Camacho.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, followed by a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Dobie Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Sacred Heart Church followed by interment at Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Javier Rocha, David Avalos, Hector Garibay, Jimmy Leal, Rey Herrera, Freddy Lopez, Marcos Seanz and Derrick Jones.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
