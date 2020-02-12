Adela Corkill, age 97, passed away on February 12, 2020.
Adela enjoyed flowers, gardening and yard work. She will always be remembered for her services in the church.
Adela was preceded in death by her husband, Earl F. Corkill.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Earl F. Corkill III; daughters, Anna Arnold and Nancy Woolard and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
