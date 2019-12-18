Adrian Rodriguez, 23, of Taft, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Mr. Rodriguez was born Jan. 17, 1996, in Corpus Christi to Abraham and Sylvia (Costilla) Rodriguez. He was employed by Asplundh Tree Services as a foreman. He enjoyed working out at the gym, playing music and on his X-Box.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Sambrano.
Survivors include a daughter, Everly Rodriguez of Portland; his mother, Sylvia (Ben) Vallejo of Taft; brothers, John (Angelica) Sambrano and Ruben Benavides, both of Corpus Christi, Jeremy Sambrano of Portland, Rudy Lopez of San Antonio and David (Stephanie) Nunez of Taft; grandparents, Pedro and Elma Costilla and Carlos and Manuela Sambrano, all of Gregory; nephews, Kaden Nunez and Jace Lopez; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
A visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock at Immaculate Conception Church in Gregory.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the church followed by interment in Gregory Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.