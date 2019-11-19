Agapito T. Rodriguez Jr.

Agapito “Pito” T. Rodriguez Jr., 93, a lifelong resident of Taft, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Mr. Rodriguez was born Jan. 16, 1926, in Taft to Agapito T. Rodriguez Sr. and Tomasa de la Torre Rodriguez. He attended Taft High School, and was called to service in the U.S. Army in 1944. He received an honorable discharge in 1946, having served with an artillery unit of the Army’s 78th Lightning Infantry Division. He returned to Taft to marry his hometown sweetheart, Mary Gonzales, in 1947, and worked as a grocer in his father’s general store for a number of years before attending barber college. He opened a barber shop in 1961, which he operated until his retirement.
He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church and enjoyed watching baseball, particularly the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, and live sports events.
He was preceded in death is his wife, Maria; a brother, Alonzo T. Rodriguez; and two sisters: Ofelia Rodriguez and Herminia Gonzalez.
Survivors include four children, Mary Lucille (Daniel) Guajardo; Alonso (Silvana); J. Andrew (Louise); and Tessie (Rudy) Sturgeon; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at Resthaven Funeral Home from 5 to 9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Burial will follow at Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery in Taft.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfuneral.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
