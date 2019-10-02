Albert “Beto” L. Garcia, 73, of Sinton, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Mr. Garcia was born Jan. 18, 1946, in Sinton to Vidal and Bartola (Lopez) Garcia. He was a lifelong resident of Sinton and was employed by H-E-B for 18 years in the meat market and as a purchasing clerk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vidal and Bartola Garcia; brothers, Domingo L. Garcia, Cresencio “Hondo” L. Garcia, Florentino L. Garcia and Vidal Garcia Jr.; and sister, Julia L. Garcia.
Survivors include his wife, Guadalupe Garcia of Sinton; sons, Edward (Beatrice) Garcia of Sinton and Domingo (Alice) Garcia of Annaville; daughters, Laura (Juan Carranza) Garcia and Liza (Joel) Flores, both of Sinton, Leslie (Valentine) Amada and Yasmine Garcia, both of Annaville; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Juan Garcia and Manuel (Tina) Garcia, both of Sinton; and a sister, Maria Garcia of Sinton.
Visitation was held at 11 a.m. today (Wednesday, Oct. 2), at Resthaven Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited there this evening at 6 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
