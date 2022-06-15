Albert Flores Ortiz, 74 years of age of Mathis, Texas passed peacefully on June 9, 2022. On August 28, 1974, Albert married the late Dora Olivo Ortiz. Their life was filled with joy, love, and unity for their family.
Mr. Ortiz was born on June 6, 1948, in Corpus Christ to Albert C. Ortiz, Jr. and Gloria Flores Ortiz. He was an Animal Control Officer for the City of Corpus Christi.
He is preceded in death by his father, Albert C. Ortiz Jr.; wife, Dora O Ortiz; daughter, Veronica Ann Ortiz; and his brother, Ismael (Mylo) Ortiz.
Survivors include his mother, Gloria Flores Ortiz; son, Gabriel R. (Hilaria) Ortiz; daughter, Vanessa Carla (Robert) Mendoza; grandchildren, Gabriel Anthony (Amanda) Ortiz, Carmelo J. Ortiz, Devin D. Mendoza, Deron R. Mendoza, Marivel R. Ortiz, Megan M. Mendoza; brother, Daniel (Roxanne) Ortiz; sisters, Anna Ortiz, Ava Ortiz; and caregiver, Esmeralda Hernandez all from Mathis and Corpus Christi.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis with the recitation of the Holy Rosary following at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Marivel, Gabriel, Carmelo Ortiz, Devin, Megan, Deron Mendoza and brother Daniel Ortiz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Manuel Olivo and Christian Lopez.
Arrangements entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home, Beeville, Texas