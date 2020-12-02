Albert Flores passed away November 29, 2020. He was 68.
Albert was born on November 12, 1952 in Taft, Texas to Pedro and Herlinda (Torres) Flores. He was a lifelong resident of Taft. Albert was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired operator for Veterans Administration in Dallas. Albert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Herlinda Flores; brother, Adolfo Flores; in-laws, Armando and Ignacia Galindo; and brother-in-law, Armando Galindo Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Josie Flores of Taft, Texas; three sons, Michael Flores of Taft, Texas, Randy Flores (Michelle) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Chris “C. J.” Flores of Kerrville, Texas; daughter, Pattie Martinez (Ruben) of Taft, Texas; grandchildren, Jonathan Martinez, Jarek Martinez, Joshua Flores, Leilah Flores, Dominic Flores, Alyssa Flores, Iliana Flores and James Flores; brothers, Arnulfo Flores (Angelica) of Mabank, Texas and Antonio Flores of Guadalajara, Mexico.
A Holy Rosary will be recited Thursday, December 3, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Taft with the funeral Mass to be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
An online guestbook available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
