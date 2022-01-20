Sinton – Albert Marez Rivas passed away January 18, 2022. He was 69.
Albert was born in Brownfield, Texas on August 16, 1952 to Santos and Isabel (Marez) Rivas. He was a lifelong resident of Sinton, Texas. Albert was a retired pipe fitter. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Santos and Isabel Rivas; brothers: Santos Rivas, Efrain Rivas, Alfredo Rivas, and Joe Rivas; sisters: Josefina Rivas and Corina Rivas.
Survivors include his loving wife: Alicia Martinez Rivas from Sinton; sons: Alberto Rivas, Jr. and Roger Rivas both from Sinton; daughter: Lisa Rivas Doria (John) from Sinton; grandchildren: Marissa Rivas, Jonathon Rivas, Adrian Rivas, Anthony Rivas, Roger “RJ” Rivas, Jr., Dominic Villarreal, Isabella Doria and John Doria, Jr.; great-grandchild: Elias Rivas; brothers: Gabriel Rivas from El Paso, Robert Rivas from Sinton, Raymond Rivas from Corpus Christi and Eliseo Rivas from Sinton; sisters: Carmen Arroyo, Rita Davila and Mary De La Garza all from Crosbyton.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 5:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A holy Rosary will be recited the same evening at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sinton. Burial to follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.