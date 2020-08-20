Albert Quintero Villalobos Jr. (Beto, LaTostita and LOBO), age 73, of Whitney, passed away, August 13, 2020. He was born November 25, 1946, to Alberto M. and Luisa Q. Villalobos in San Antonio, Texas. Albert graduated from Taft High School in 1966. Beto took a 21 day leave while he was in Korea and he came home to Taft, and by the grace of God he ran into Fela the love of his life. He was united in marriage on December 9, 1967 to Ofelia Montes. Beto and Fela both grew up in Taft and were childhood sweethearts. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 13, 1966, he was discharged as a Sargent E-5, from Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas on May 13, 1970. He served in Korea from 1966-1967, he was with HHq CP 1-23rd Infantry Regiment. He received the following medals and badges; National Defense Service medal, Armed Forces Expeditionare medal, Korea Defense medal, Army Commendation medal, Good Conduct, Expert Badge (rifle), Sharp Shooter badge (rifle), Imjin Scouts badge (for 20 operational missions in the Korean DMZ) and two overseas bars.
On July 17, 1970, he entered Federal Service at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas with the Department of the Navy. He served with public works, transportation, NAS C.C.TX for a total of 32 years and 45 years active service with Department of Defense. In August 2002, Albert relocated to Whitney, Texas.
Albert was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars post # 9318 in Taft, Texas.
Preceding him in death was his loving wife, Ofelia Villalobos and sister, Delia V. Naranjo.
He is survived by his children, Patricia Villalobos, John Albert Villalobos and wife Pristina, Desiree Villalobos, Xavier John Carnell, and Geonni Sean Garcia; brothers, Raymond and Janie Villalobos, Alex Villalobos, Jimmy Villalobos, John Montes and wife Rosa, Armando Montes and wife Paula, and Robert Montes and wife Rebecca; sister, Elida Flores and husband Isaias; grandchildren, Brianna, Isaiah, Mariah, John Albert Jr. (A. J.), Jordan, and Krista; great-grandchildren, Drake Garcia, Liam Sanchez, Lelani Sanchez and Karson Gonzalez.
A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Hill Apostolic Church in Hillsboro with Pastor Alfredo Montes officiating. Burial followed at Hillcrest Garden of Memory near Hillsboro.
Arrangements were under the direction of Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro.
