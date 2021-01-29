Alberto “Beto” G. Urbina passed away January 26, 2021. He was 77.
Beto was born on April 9, 1942, to Sixto and Eulogia (Garcia) Urbina. He was a resident of Sinton for 30 years and grew up in Taft and Odem. Beto was a musician he instilled the love of music and playing instruments in his children. They were most recently members of the group Leti y El Conjunto Central. He was a retired Machine Operator for Berry Enterprises. Beto was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding in death were his parents, Sixto and Eulogia Urbina; brothers, Jose Urbina and Juan Urbina and sister, Maria Urbina.
Survivors include his wife, Eloisa Urbina of Sinton; sons, Albert Urbina Jr. and Mark Urbina both of Corpus Christi; daughter, Leticia Chapa (Juan Jr.) of St. Paul; grandchildren, Mona Rebecca Urbina, Lacie Elizabeth Urbina, Sarah Michelle Urbina, Christina Urbina, Stephanie Urbina, Victoria Urbina and Gabriela Pilar Chapa; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Sixto Urbina Jr. of Corpus Christi and sister, Narcisa Hernandez of Odem.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A holy Rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, February 1, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sinton. Burial to follow in San Pedro Cemetery, Odem.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
