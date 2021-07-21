Alfred J. Havelka passed away on July 15, 2021, in San Antonio, TX. He was born July 7, 1932, and came to Corpus Christi with his parents in 1933 from Corn Hill, Texas, a small community not far from Jarrell, TX. Fred moved to Taft with his parents in 1942 and graduated high school in 1950. In 1952, after helping on the farm, Fred joined the US Air Force and served until 1956. Fred became an Airborne Radio Operator and his missions took him all over the world. He flew with the Military Air Transport Service in a C-97 and a C-124 in the Pacific Division out of Travis Air Force Base in California. After returning home, he went to work for the Reynolds Metal Plant and later started farming northeast of Taft. August 3, 1957, Fred married Irene Pavelka. They farmed grain and cotton for 54 years in San Patricio County, TX. He moved to San Antonio in 2014 where he spent seven years at The Lodge of Leon Springs. The Havelka family is most appreciative of all the care and compassion provided to him by the staff at The Lodge at Leon Springs and Superior Hospice and the blessings by Father Norm Ermis of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Fred is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Irene Pavelka; his three sons, Alfred John Havelka, Jr., Alan Havelka, and Glen Havelka; daughter, Lisa Sharp; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Angeline Floerke of Taft, Texas.
A private burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.