Portland – Alicia Rodriguez passed away October 17, 2021. She was 75.
She was born on January 10, 1946, in Sinton, Texas, to Esteban and Ofelia (Ramirez) Arroyo.
Alicia also known as “Ms. Alice” “Nani” and “Chichi”, She was a resident of Portland for 22 years and a former resident of Sinton, Texas. Alicia received her associates degree in finance from Bee County College. She worked for the San Patricio County Health Department for 30 years. Alicia was an active member of the church and choir of Immaculate Conception Church for over 30 years. She loved, cared and did for everyone she came in contact with.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Esteban and Ofelia Arroyo; daughter: Priscilla Soliz Shaddock; great-grandson: Joshua Torres; brother: Arturo Arroyo; sister: Carmen “Cookie” A. Garza
Alicia was married to her beloved husband, Martin Rodriguez for 38 years. Together they had their son Roberto Soliz (Beatrice) from Odem Texas; daughters: Dorothy A. Torres (Abel) from Portland, Texas, Annette A Standley (Steven) from Venus, Texas, and Clarissa R. Gonzalez (Robert) from Corpus Christi, Texas; 2 brothers: Henry Arroyo (Julia) from Sinton, Texas, Ramiro Arroyo (Sylvia) from Austin, Texas; 6 grandchildren: Jacob C. Torres, Abigail A. Caraker, Hannah Alicia Soliz, Alexis Gonzalez, Azalea Gonzalez and Ryan Gonzalez; 2 great-grandchildren: Caleb M. Torres and Ava A. Caraker; and sister: Josie Quintero (Ruben) from Sinton, Texas.
Visitation was held Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary was recited the same evening, 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Taft. Burial followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
