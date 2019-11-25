Alicia Serrano Guzman, 73, of Sinton, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, after a long-term battle with kidney cancer.
Mrs. Guzman was born Nov. 13, 1946, in Idalou to Lucio G. and Rosaura M. Serrano. She had previously worked at the Beauty Salon on Sinton Street and was a homemaker and a care provider before retirement. She was a Cursillista and a Guadalupana at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ricardo E. Guzman Sr.; her parents, Lucio G. and Rosaura M. Serrano; her parents-in-law, Camilo A. and Enriqueta E. Guzman; a sister, Carmelita S. Carranza; and sister-in-law, Juanita G. Ramirez.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicky S. (Manuel Solano) Guzman, of Sinton; a son, Ricardo E. Guzman Jr. of Sinton; grandchildren, Hunter M. McCune, Ashley M. Villarreal and Austin M. Villarreal; brothers, Oscar (Beatrice) Serrano of Sinton, Alonzo Serrano of San Antonio and Eddie (Becky) Serrano of La Vernia; sisters, Maria Luz Gonzalez, Esmeralda (Lino) Reyna, Tomasita S. (Jose Garcia) Tovar, Delia (Paul Rodriguez) Serrano, all of Sinton, Angelita (Jose) Morataya of Corpus Christi, Sylvia (Jose Daniel) Esparza of Mesa, Arizona, Estellita S. (Darrin) Hart and Jessica S. (Blaz) Meza of Houston; brother-in-law, Emilio G. Carranza Sr.; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Burial to follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
