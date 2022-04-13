Allen David Forte was laid to rest on April 6, 2022. He was born in Warren, Massachusetts on May 31, 1936, and at an early age moved to South Texas, where he spent the rest of his life, with the exception of tours in Japan and Korea while serving in the army. He also proudly served his country for four years in the Coast Guard. David is survived by his wife, Mary, to whom he was married for 63 years; his sisters Meryl Koch, Leila Bliss and Diane Schoenfeld (Orville); his daughters Tina Travieso (Joe) and Tira Schmidt; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd. David loved life and loved to dance. He spent most of his career as a millwright but also excelled in many other areas, including time spent as a printer, carpenter, and furniture maker. His laugh, his fried fish and barbeque ribs, as well as his jokes and zest for life will be missed by all who knew and loved him.