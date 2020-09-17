Our beautiful Allyson Jess Berry, daughter of Jesse and Odilia Berry, has gone to be with our Lord in Heaven on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Allyson was 26 years old. To have met Ally was to meet a lifelong friend. She was kind, bold, loyal and her faith was strong. She was a mother, daughter, sister, cousin and in every role, she was most of all a friend. Her smile brought smiles and her laugh brought laughter. Her precious babies were her life and what wonder and joy do they bring to us all. She was a profound presence and she will be sincerely missed beyond spoken words.
Ally was preceded in death by her Grandfather, Sabino Gonzales; Grandmother, Dolores Gonzales, Grandfather, Dan Berry; Grandmother, Peggy Berry; Uncle, Danny Berry and Juan Gonzales and Aunts Danise Gillis, Margarita Gonzales and Teresa Villa.
Ally is survived by her Children, Mia Lynn Strube and Hunter Berry Strube; Parents, Jesse and Odilia Berry; Brother, Jared Berry; Father of her children, Greg Strube; numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins that love her dearly and her God Parents, Todd & Leslie Burke.
Pallbearers were Jared Berry, Gilbert Gonzales, Kevin Ramirez, Todd Burke, Trey Zipprian, Dylan Zipprian, Thomas Ochoa, Philip Strube.
Visitation was held at 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
