Alma C. Perez, 75, of Sinton, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Mrs. Perez was born April 19, 1944, in Sinton to Margarito and Petra (Lopez) Cancino.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margarito and Petra Cancino.
Survivors include a son, Margarito Hernandez of Sinton; daughters, Alma Candelaria and Maria Perez, both of Sinton; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Refugio Cancino of Odem, Pedro Cancino of Sinton and Jesse Cancino of Taft; and sisters, Marcelina Martinez and Ynasia Cancino, both of Sinton, and Delfina Cancino of Corpus Christi.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.