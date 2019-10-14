Alonzo G. Rosalez, 61, a lifelong resident of Taft, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home with family at his side.
Mr. Rosalez was born March 24, 1958, in Taft to Leonardo and Maria (Gonzales) Rosalez. He was a welder for many years and had worked for Bay, Kiewit and Aker Gulf Marine.
He was preceded in death a daughter, Daisie Rosalez; his mother, Maria Rosales; brother, Roberto Rosalez; a sister, Olivia Valencia; and father-in-law, Alejandro Arriaga.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Rosalez of Taft; a son, Daniel (Rachell) Rosalez of Portland; three daughters, Loralie (Jose) Riojas and Jessica (David Hajek) Rosalez, both of Taft, and Amy Rosalez of Corpus Christi; 10 grandchildren; his father, Leonardo Rosalez of Taft; brothers, Antonio (Veronica) Rosalez of Waco, Alfredo Rosalez of Corpus Christi and Eduardo Rosalez of Taft; sisters, Sylvia Rosales of Orange Grove, Natalia (Manuel) Cantu of Taft and Olga Villalobos of Houston; and mother-in-law, Manuela Arriaga of Taft.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. today (Monday, Oct. 14), at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there this evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft with Father John McKenzie as celebrant. Burial will be private.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
