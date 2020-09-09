Alves (Al) Fred Pietsch, born November 6, 1927, in Moulton, Texas passed away at the age of 92 on August 12, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.
He was the oldest of three boys born to Fred and Lisette Pietsch in Moulton, Texas. He met the love of his life, Dorothy Lorraine Manning, while attending school in Moulton and they were married for 71 years.
One of Alves’ accomplishments during high school was becoming an Eagle Scout. In 1946, he joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served for 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force in 1966, Alves and his family moved to Mathis, Texas where he owned and operated a Mobil Oil bulk and station for 30 years. During that time, Alves and Dorothy also owned and operated Pietsch Drug & Gift Store in downtown Mathis for 17 years. While managing the gas station and the drug store they also opened and operated H&R Block tax office.
Alves and Dorothy were active members of Grace Lutheran Church and in their free time, they belonged to several dance groups in Corpus Christi, Texas, travelled with their RV club around the United States, and raised zebras and longhorns on their ranch outside of Mathis. Alves was a member of the Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years. When they finally retired from all their “jobs”, they moved to Dallas to be near family and again in 2017, they moved one more time to San Antonio to again be by family.
Alves is survived by his sweetheart, Dorothy and their children, Katherine (Allen) Bruno of Victoria, Texas and Gregory Pietsch of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Tami (Russ) Williamson of San Antonio, Texas, Grant Tiemann of Long Beach, California, Scott (Holley) Tiemann of Melissa, Texas, Brian Pietsch of Addison, Texas and Bradley Pietsch of Dallas, Texas; three great-grandsons, Ryan Williamson, Brady Tiemann and Levi Tiemann. Alves is also survived by his brother, Arlen (JoBeth) Pietsch of New Braunfels, Texas and several nieces and nephews. Alves was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest brother, Aaron Pietsch.
A small family memorial to celebrate Alves’ life will be held at Moulton City Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
