Alvis Gray “Jake” Hoskins, 87, of Lake City, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Mr. Hoskins was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Smithville to Calvin and Edna (McWhorter) Hoskins. In the 1960s, he was Chief of Police for the city of Mathis. For 30 years, he worked for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department as a park ranger at Lake Corpus Christi State Park and Lake Texoma and also as the supervisor of maintenance and operations. He also taught law enforcement classes at Bee County College. He had been commissioned as an admiral in the Texas Navy by Governor William Clements, Mayor of Lake City from 2008 to 2016, Lake City Alderman from 2017 until his death and was a Master Mason for more than 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Billie Ruth Mays; second wife, Lynda Atteberry; a daughter, Kimberly Scaramastro; and siblings, Olivia Alexander, Buddy Hoskins and Norland Hoskins.
Survivors include two sons, David (Merle) Hoskins of Waco and Jake (Marina) Hoskins of Ilheus, Brazil; daughters, Lori (James) Williams of Clinton, Mississippi, and Janet Dickerson of Mathis; a stepdaughter, Debbie Duffee of Tome, New Mexico; two stepsons, Mark and Ronnie Barry; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Tom Mathis cemetery.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Lake City Civic Center in Lake City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Calallen.
