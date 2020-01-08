Amado F. Reyna, 66, of Sinton, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Mr. Reyna was born July 28, 1953, to Petra (Fuentes) and Jesus Reyna Sr. He was a carpenter by trade and former groundskeeper for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Eric Reyna; his parents; and brothers, Rodolfo Perez, Guadalupe Reyna and Jesus Reyna Jr.
Survivors include a son, Amado Reyna Jr. of Cuero; daughters, Victoria (Armando) Flores and Danielle Reyna, both of Sinton, Veronica (Joe) Agee of Corpus Christi and Mariah Reyna of Odem; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Raul (Gloria) Reyna of Seguin and Robert Reyna of McKinney; sisters, Herminia (Rey Deleon) Martinez, Esperanza “Hope” (Luis Sr.) Gonzales, Ermalinda (Ernest) Flores, Sylvia (Roland) Gonzales and Yolanda (Joe) Noriega, all of Sinton, and Esmeralda (Robert Sr.) Rios of Concepcion.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary to be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
