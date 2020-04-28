Amelia Contreras Franco passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 91, in Mathis, Texas. She was born on July 14, 1928, in Tynan, Texas, to Diego and Elvira (Salinas) Contreras.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ben Franco Sr.; one son, Ben Franco Jr.; brothers, Arturo Contreras, Baltazar Contreras, Elizar Contreras and Gaspar Contreras; sisters, Esperaza Loya, Natalia Lopez and Deedee Maldonado; and granddaughter, Michelle Arredondo.
She was a hard worker in the cotton fields and a devoted wife and mother. Her love for God was great, and she spent her time serving the Lord at Templo Gethsamani. Her hobbies were to sit outside and bird watch – she love all different kinds of birds. To keep her mind sharp she loved to do word find puzzles.
She is survived by her daughters, Adelita Franco, Aurora (Albert) Mandel and Janie Smith; sons, Baltazar Franco and Alfredo (Adela) Franco; one sister, Rosie Lopez; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Gabriel Smith, Zachariah Smith, Mario Marroquin, Alfredo Franco Jr., Jerry Franco and Carlos Cantu.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions only 10 in the chapel and 10 at the cemetery.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Dobie Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, followed by interment to Waldheim Cemetery in Tynan, Texas. All arrangements were under the care of Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas.
