Amelia Garcia of Mathis, Texas passed away on July 12, 2022, in Corpus Christi, TX. Amelia was 74 years old. She was born on September 2, 1947, in Kenedy, TX.
Amelia was an avid bingo player and an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. When Amelia wasn’t working or watching her novelas, she could be found visiting with friends and family. Not a day went by where Amelia didn’t talk about how much her children and family meant to her -- her family was arguably the most important achievement in life.
Amelia is preceded in death by her husband Santos Garcia, son Arnulfo Garcia, her parents, Severo Alaniz and Nasaria Olivarez. Amelia was also preceded by her bothers, Quate Alaniz, Gavino Alaniz, Robeto Leija.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving son, Adrian Garcia (Rachel), her six grandchildren, Leslie Garcia, Melanie Acosta (Armando), Eric Garcia, Aaron Garcia, Andrew Garcia, and Anthony Garcia, her three great-grandchildren, Matthew Acosta, William Acosta, and Armanie Acosta and her brother Adolfo Leija.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis at 8:30 a.m. followed by a rosary at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Father Peter will be officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home