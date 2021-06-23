Andrea R. Vasquez, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on June 9, 2021. She was born in 1930 in Odem, Texas to Camilo and Rosa Rodriquez who preceded her in death along with her siblings, Francisco, Juana, Elena, and Cecilio.
Andrea will always be lovingly remembered as the Matriarch of our family. She was a very caring and compassionate mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and nana. She left her mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing her, and she will be dearly missed.
We take comfort in knowing that she has reunited with her loving children, Jose Maria, Rosa, Katy, David, Frank, and grandchildren Joshua and Serena.
Her memory and legacy will live on in the hearts of her children, Julio, Ray, Beatrice (Bea), Rufino (Dino), Robert (Bob), Eva, Janie, Lorenzo (Larry), Mariaelena (Mary), along with 32 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on : Saturday, June 26,2021 at : St. James Church, 401 W Wilson Ave, Coolidge, AZ 85128. Visitation: 9:00 to 10:30. Rosary: 10:30 - 11:00. Mass: 11:00- 12:00
Laid to rest at Valley Memorial Cemetery in Florence, AZ after Services.
Flowers can be sent to: Heritage Mortuary. 410 W Roosevelt Ave. Coolidge, AZ 85128