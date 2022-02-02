Angelita “Kene” Trevino was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She loved to cook and bake. Her tamales were the best. She loved getting together with family and friends to play bingo and Mexican Chalupa.
They had several close friends and Comadres and Compadres. They loved getting together with them for BBQing or hunting trips. Angelita was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She was also a Crusillista. She loved praying her rosary and would pray daily for all her family and friends. Her favorite pastime was shopping and eating out with her three daughters whom she loved very much.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Angelita Sanchez, her husband, Frank Trevino, Sr., her son Frank Trevino, Jr. and several siblings.
She is survived by her loving family, her daughters, Patricia (Frank) Escamilla, Gracie T. (Javier) Guerra and Alma (Leonardo) Moreno of Sinton, her brothers, Alberto Sanchez and Jerry Sanchez of Sinton, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great granchild.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a holy rosary being recited at 7 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sinton with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Interment will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery in Sinton.
The family requests that masks be worn at the visitation-rosary and at the mass.
Arrangements entrusted to Ritchea-Gonzales