Sinton – Anna Maria Fuentes Villanueva, 51, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, with her daughters by her side until her last breath after a short illness.
Anna was a very proud grandmother. She was very outgoing and strong willed and loved the Dallas Cowboys. She enjoyed dancing, listening to Tejano music, making jokes and would have done anything for anyone.
She is survived by her loving family: her daughters, Alexis “Lexy” (Karim) Mickens of New Braunfels and Allainey “Laney” (Aaron) Morin of Calallen; her grandchildren, Mason Morin, Avery Mickens. Leighton Morin, Maddyn Morin, Luka Mickens and Omari Mickens; her sisters, Angelita Ramos of Mathis, Adelita Branch of Killeen and Alice Fuentes of Corpus Christi; her brothers, Albert Fuentes and Antonio Fuentes of Dallas, Alfredo Fuentes and Armando Fuentes of Sinton, Alvino Fuentes of Rockport and Juanito Mata Torres of Mathis; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7 PM Friday, September 3, 2021, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. The family requests that masks be worn.