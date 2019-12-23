Anselmo Alaniz, 68, of Sinton, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Mr. Alaniz was born Oct. 30, 1951, in Sinton to Lazaro and Juanita Alaniz.
Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Alaniz of Sinton; and brothers, Domingo Alaniz, Ruben Alaniz, Ruben Alaniz, Benito Alaniz and Jessie Alaniz of McKinney.
There will be no service.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
