Antonia Delacruz Avila, 86, of Sinton, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Mrs. Avila was born June 13, 1933, in Kingsville, to Antonio and Margarita (Valencia) Delacruz. She had formerly been employed at Sinton Cleaners.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Maria Elena Chia and Jesusita Avila; grandson, Manuel Ramirez; parents, Antonio and Margarita Delacruz; sisters, Maria Lopez, Rosa Delacruz and Dolores Delacruz; and brother, Aniceto Delacruz.
Survivors include her son, Jesus (Nora) Avila Jr. of Sinton; grandchildren, Antonio Chia Jr., Christina Chia, Francisco Chia, Sara Chia and Margarita Chia; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Antonio (Aurora) Delacruz Jr. of Taft.
Visitation was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton. Burial followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
