Antonia Martinez, 74, of Edroy, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Mrs. Martinez was born March 27, 1945, and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Edroy, the Guadalupañas and taught CCD.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roberto Martinez; her parents, Domingo and Estanislada Vargas; her sisters, Manuela Lopez and Jesusa Gonzales; her brothers, Simon Vargas, Carmel Vargas, Juan Vargas and Lupe Vargas.
Survivors include her daughters, Rosa (Joe) Ramos, Gracie (David) Obregon and San Juana (Baldemar) Torres; sons, Robert Martinez Jr., Gregorio Martinez, Ricardo (Rosa) Martinez, Gavriel (Kristina) Martinez and Carmel (Patricia) Martinez; sisters, Antonia (Richard) Soto and Margarita (Guadalupe) Gonzales; 26 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home chapel with a rosary to be recited there at 7 o’clock.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment to follow at Edroy Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
