Antonio R. Pena Jr., 57, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Mr. Pena was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Sweetwater to Ramona Rivas and Antonio Pena Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include a daughter, Destiny Ann Pena; sons, Antonio Pena III, Jimmy Cantu Pena, Louis Cantu Pena, Vincent Cantu Pena and Erick Pena; sisters, Mary Jane Pena, Estella Pena, Cynthia Garza, Rebecca Pena, Susan Carranza and Sandra Rodriguez; brothers, Eduardo Pena, Alberto Pena, Pedro Sandoval and Raymond Sandoval; and 16 grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Dobie Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Sacred Heart Church to be followed by interment at Descanso Eterno II.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.