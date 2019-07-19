Arcelia Rendon Thompson, 64, of Odem, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Mrs. Thompson was born Jan. 7, 1955, in Sinton to Alfredo and Felicita (Hinojosa) Rendon. She was a wife and mother and a devoted Jehovah’s Witness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfredo and Felicita Rendon of Odem; and nephew, Augustine “Auggie” Alfredo Rendon of Sinton.
Survivors include her husband, Rex Thompson of Odem; son, Matt Thompson of Odem; brothers, Arnulfo Rendon of Corpus Christi, Alejandro Rendon of Odem and Alfredo Rendon Jr. of Sinton; sisters, Angelita Rodriquez of La Porte, Ana Jones of Odem, Rosa Carrino of Springfield, Illinois; and Molly Castillo of Corpus Christi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
