Arcus Eugene “Gene” Pierce, 89, of Sinton, died March 2, 2020.
Mr. Pierce was born Jan. 30, 1931, in Aransas Pass to George and Maggie Marie Rolls Pierce. He began working for United Gas Corporation in June 1957 as store accountant and advanced to district accounting clerk in 1960, then to district office manager in 1968. In 1982, he was promoted to local manager of the Sinton area. He retired from Entex Inc in 1996, after 39 years of service. He was involved with Cub Scouts as Webelo Scout Master and served the community of Sinton as a City Council Member and Municipal Court Judge in Sinton and Odem.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Brenda Kay Sanderfer; his parents; and sisters, Leona Hinton and George Marie Grewe.
Survivors include two children, Cindy (Tim) Monk and Arcus Eugene (Jenny) Pierce Jr.; grandchildren, Eric Hirsch, Rachel Hirsch, Christopher Monk, Ethan Pierce, Owen Pierce and Micaeli Pierce; nephew, Curtis Hinton; and many extended family members.
The family will receive guests at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7. The funeral service will be held there that day at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Sinton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston or to a charity of choice.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
