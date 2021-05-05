Aristeo (Ted) Pesina, 72, originally from Odem, Texas passed away on May 18, 2020. Born on September 3, 1948, to Inez Pesina and Maria G. Pesina.
He graduated from Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi in 1967. Then joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne, Special Forces Unit, and the Louisiana National Guard. He retired from the United States Army after serving 12 years in service to his country including 2 ½ tours in Vietnam. He received a Bachelor’s degree from LSU. After his retirement from the Army, he worked in the oilfields from Louisiana to Alaska for many years. He also worked as a photographer and writer for Savanah Sun Times in Savanah, Georgia. After that he sold commercial insurance in several states where he had remarkable success.
His hobbies were writing, leather tooling, basket weaving, cooking, and he was very proficient in computer security and repair.
Living relatives: Dorothy G. Wight Pesina, his stepson Paul D. Wight, brothers Apolinar (Paul) Pesina, Pedro (Pete) Pesina, Ricky De Leon, Edwardo (Ed) Pesina, and sisters Virginia Pesina Richard, Maria P. Tolin, he is also survived by 22 nieces and nephews and numerous great-great-great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Maria G. Pesina and his brother Armando Rodriguez, Jr., his maternal grandparents Manuel A. Garcia and Maria Garcia, paternal grandparents Pilar and Elodia Pesina.
Memorial services will be held at The First Baptist Church, 307 Turner St. Odem, TX. May 15th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.