Armando was born in Taft, Texas on November 6, 1941 to Abdon and Eusebia (Morales) Garza. He was a lifelong resident of Taft, Texas. Armando retired from Corpus Christi Army Depot and his personal business A&A Electric as a Master Electrician. He was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother, son and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Armando, lovingly known as "Papo," cared about and helped others in times of need. Papo made time for his family and friends and took whatever opportunity he could to teach skills and lifelong lessons. His family was his source of pride and joy.
Papo taught us to think for ourselves, and to take pride in the work we did. Though strict, he always had the best intentions when he emphasized learning by doing. He would often leave tasks for us to complete in hopes that we would always face challenges head on.
Preceding in death are his parents: Abdon and Eusebia Garza; siblings: Adriana Ramirez, Nonnie Heinemann and Adilia Hinojosa.
Survivors include his loving wife: Frances Garza of Taft, Texas; daughter: Norma Jean Fuentes (Ramiro) of Taft, Texas; son: Armando Garza, Jr. (Judy) of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren: Angel Lopez (Ruben), Monica Mendoza (Mike), Alfredo Martinez (Amy), Ramiro G. Fuentes (Melanie), Andrew Druien and Isabella Marie Garza; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brothers: Alonzo Garza of Odem, Texas and Albert Garza (Elizabeth) of Houston, Texas; sisters: Janie Ayala (Albert) and Alma Garza all of Houston, Texas.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A Holy Rosary will be recited the same evening at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 12:30 PM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Taft. A Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 PM in Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Corpus Christi.
Pallbearers will be Alonzo Garza, Jr., Marcus Ramirez, Adrian Garza, Cris Lopez, Aharon Garza, Fredo Martinez, Rami Fuentes, and Omar Alaniz
