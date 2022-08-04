Aucencio “Teto” Santellana passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old. Teto was born on February 11, 1945, in Odem, Texas, to the late Cruz Sr. and Francisca Santellana. A farmer and a self-taught musician, he played accordion, bajo sexto, guitar and sang. He was in many bands, had his own band Los Grandes Seis and helped other musicians over the years. He also played for the church band. Upon retiring, he spent his time mowing lawns, playing music, watching his westerns, sitting on the porch smoking his cigarettes.
He met his wife, Suzann Arismendez Santellana in 1959 and they married 7 years later on April 22, 1966.
Teto is preceded in death by his parents, Cruz Sr & Francisca Santellana; his sisters Virginia Garza, Esther DeLeon; brother Amado Santellana.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Suzann A. Santellana; his daughter, Sophie (Carlos) Aguirre; granddaughter, Carla (Estevan) Aguirre and great grandson, Carlos Jose Delbosque; his son, Sergio Santellana; grandson, Rogelio Sanchez; granddaughters, Anabella & Zhavia Santellana, all from Odem, Texas; brothers, Cruz Santellana Jr., Santiago Santellana, Juan Santellana of Odem, Texas; Ramon Santellana of Sinton, Texas; Frank Santellana of Victoria, Texas; Richard Santellana of Corpus Christi, Texas; sisters, Olivia Perales of Odem, Texas, Eloisa Urbina of Sinton, Texas and many nieces & nephews and extended family. Teto will be forever remembered by all those whose lives he touched, whether through his love of music or his jokes.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a holy rosary being recited at 7 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Odem with Father George as celebrant. Interment followed at Eternal Rest Cemetery in Sinton