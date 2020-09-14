Audelia G. Garcia passed away August 26, 2020. She was 88.
Audelia was born on February 25, 1932, in Bluntzer, Texas to Rafael and Isabel (Blanco) Gonzales. She was a resident of Sinton for most of her life and a former resident of Bluntzer. Audelia was a homemaker. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joaquin Garcia Sr.; and parents, Rafael and Isabel Gonzales.
Survivors include her son, Joaquin “Jack” Garcia (Susie) of Austin, Texas; daughters, Helen Curiel (Rene) and Isabel Encinia (Roman), both of Sinton, Texas, Adela Castellon (Mario) of Ft. Worth, Texas and Naomi Pena (Luis) of Sinton, Texas; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Angelita Sanchez and Anita Molina, both of Sinton, Texas.
Visitation was held Monday, August 31, 2020 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 31. Interment followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
Pallbearers were Jacob Encinia, Jakob Encinia, Andrew Encinia, Stephen Pena, Louie Pena, Jack Garcia and Diego Villarreal.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
