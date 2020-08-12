Audencio “Charro” P. Villasana Jr. passed away August 4, 2020. He was 74.
Charro was born on April 6, 1946, in Sinton, to Audencio Villasana and Andrea Pereida. He was a lifelong resident of Sinton. Charro had many vocations, since he always encouraged his children to learn a new trade and achieve their goals. He had previously worked for the City of Taft; he was a police officer for the City of Sinton; an HVAC technician and a licensed electrician. Charro was the strongest man his family has ever known. He was a devoted Christian and a deacon at the Primera Iglesia Bautista in Sinton.
Preceding in death are a grandson, Arturo Gomez Jr.; his father, Audencio Villasana Sr.; and brother, Rudy Benavides.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years and nine months, Rosa Villasana from Sinton; sons, Audencio Villasana III from Sinton and Eric Villasana (Stacey Brown) from Fort Worth; daughters, Andrea Gomez and Diane Marroquin (Rey), both from Sinton, and Vickie Villasana from Dallas; four grandchildren, Adrianna Garza (Erik) from Corpus Christi, Johnathan Marroquin from Sinton, Shelby Brown and Dante Villasana, both from Ft. Worth; and sister, Minerva Espinoza from Sinton.
Visitation was held Monday, August 10, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home chapel in Sinton. A prayer service followed there that evening at 7 o’clock.
Burial was private.
A guestbook is available on line at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
