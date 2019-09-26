Augustina Montelongo Bustamante, 85, of Sinton, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, with her family at her side.
Mrs. Bustamante was born Oct. 22, 1933, in Sinton to Miguel and Pabla (Sanchez) Bustamante. She was a previous resident of Taft. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Bustamante; a son, Jose Bustamante; and her parents, Miguel and Pabla Montelongo.
Survivors include five sons, Jesse (Mary) Bustamante of Sonora, Pete Bustamante, Delfino (Veronica) Bustamante and Arturo Bustamante, all of Sinton, and Norberto (Laura) Bustamante of Taft; five daughters, Alma (Sam) Reyna, Sylvia (Raul) Palacios and Carina (Tommy) Murillo, all of Crosbyton, and Yolanda Bustamante and Nelda Bustamante, both of Sinton; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maria Perez of Garland.
Visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary was recited there that evening, 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton. Burial followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
