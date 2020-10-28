Augustine ‘Bro. Al’ Alaniz, age 78, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at a local hospital.
He was born May 5, 1942 in Mathis, Texas. Bro. Al lived in Bloomburg, Texas. and was a member of Faith Community Baptist Church in Maud, Texas, but was attending services at Friendship Baptist Church in Bloomburg. He was retired from Walmart where he worked in the meat department for many years. More recently, he was the proprietor of Big Al’s Tex Mex Restaurant in Domino, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cristela Gonzales Alaniz; two daughters, Anna Alaniz and Alma Rivera; his parents, Flumencio Garza and Sara Flores Alaniz; sisters, Dora A. Franco, Rosa M. Dominguez and Nicolasa Alaniz; brothers, Ramiro Joe Lewis Alaniz, Reuben Alaniz and Jesus Alaniz.
He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Nora and Andy Dunlap of Bloomburg, Texas; one son-in-law, Mario Rivera of Bloomburg, Texas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Augustine Jr. and Lugena Alaniz of Maud, Texas and Ramiro Joe and Amie Alaniz of Atlanta, Texas; one sister, Aurora A. Avalos of Mathis, Texas; one brother, Flumencio Alaniz Jr. of Stafford, Virginia; 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.
Memorial service arrangements are pending at this time.
